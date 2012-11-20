FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dollar extends gains vs yen, hits 7 month high
November 20, 2012 / 4:40 PM / in 5 years

Dollar extends gains vs yen, hits 7 month high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 20 (Reuters) - The dollar extended gains against the Japanese yen on Tuesday, hitting a seven month high on expectations that the Bank of Japan may soon embark on more aggressive policy action.

The BoJ, however, held off from additional monetary stimulus at its latest policy meeting, as expected, after having eased policy in September and October.

The dollar rose to 81.75 yen, its highest since April 20. It last traded at 81.74, up 0.4 percent on the day.

The euro hit a peak of 104.76 yen, its highest since May 4. It last traded at 104.72, up 0.4 percent on the day, according to Reuters data.

