FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FOREX-Dollar rallies broadly after U.S. jobs data
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 7, 2012 / 1:50 PM / 5 years ago

FOREX-Dollar rallies broadly after U.S. jobs data

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

By Wanfeng Zhou
    NEW YORK, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The dollar rallied against the
euro and yen on Friday after data showed U.S. employment grew
faster than expected in November.
    Nonfarm employment increased by 146,000 jobs last month, the
Labor Department said on Friday, defying expectations of a sharp
pull-back related to superstorm Sandy. Job growth for previous
months was revised lower 
    "Overall, this is a pretty good number," said Kathy Lien,
managing director of BK Asset Management in New York. "The
dollar is rallying right now, and that should last, particularly
against the yen.
    "The real question though is whether this changes the Fed's
attitude toward more stimulus. It doesn't remove the need for
stimulus but might convince the Fed to opt for a smaller
program," she added.
    The jobless rate fell to 7.7 percent last month, the lowest
since December 2008. But the drop was because people gave up the
search for work, which does not bode well for the economy.
    The euro fell to a session low of $1.2878 on Reuters data,
matching the low set on Nov. 28. It was last down 0.6 percent at
$1.2884. 
    The dollar rallied to 82.82 yen, matching a near
eight-month high set on Nov. 22. It was last at 82.76 yen, up
0.5 percent.
    "Despite the projected effects of Hurricane Sandy, job
production in November was on a par with the prior three months.
That is a good sign for December and the first quarter," said
Joseph Trevisani, chief market strategist at Worldwide Markets
in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.