Dollar extends gains versus euro after Fed meeting minutes

NEW YORK, Jan 3 (Reuters) - The dollar extended gains against the euro, pushing the single currency to its lowest in nearly three weeks, on Thursday after minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting indicated the central bank looks set to continue buying bonds to stimulate economic growth over coming months.

The euro was last down 0.7 percent at $1.3088, compared with $1.3105 before the release but off a session low of $1.3079.

Against the yen, the dollar last traded at 87.23 yen, compared with 87.09 yen before the release of the minutes but still down 0.2 percent on the day.