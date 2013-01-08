FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro falls to fresh session low against the dollar
January 8, 2013

Euro falls to fresh session low against the dollar

NEW YORK, Jan 8 (Reuters) - The euro fell to a fresh session low against the dollar on Tuesday as investors positioned for the European Central Bank to keep rates on hold when they meet on Thursday.

The euro was also pressured against the yen which played into the euro/dollar cross. The dollar was hovering near a session low against the yen on the same yen strength.

Though expectations are for looser monetary policy in Japan, some investors were betting that the yen’s recent decline was too far, too fast.

The euro was last down 0.3 percent at $1.3069 after going as low as $1.3061. The euro/yen was last down 1.1 percent at 113.86 yen with the session low at 113.68 yen. The dollar was down 0.7 percent at 87.11 yen with the session low at 87.00 yen.

