NEW YORK, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The euro fell to a two-day low against the dollar on Wednesday as investors positioned ahead of a European Central Bank policy meeting on Thursday.

Analysts suggest the ECB will keep its interest rates on hold on Thursday, although some investors and economists believe rates will be cut later this year.

The euro was last down 0.2 percent at $1.3054 after trading as low as $1.3042.