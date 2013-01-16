Dollar holds losses vs yen after U.S. data

NEW YORK, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The dollar held losses versus the Japanese yen and maintained gains versus the euro on Wednesday after the release of benign U.S. inflation data.

U.S. consumer prices were flat in December, pointing to muted inflation pressures that should help give the Federal Reserve room to prop up the economy by staying on its ultra-easy monetary policy path.

The dollar last traded at 88.12 yen, down 0.7 percent on the day and not far from 88.18, where it was trading before the release of the data.

The euro last traded at $1.3272, unchanged from where it was trading before the release of the data.