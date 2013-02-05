Euro climbs to session high vs dollar and yen

NEW YORK, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The euro climbed to a session high against the dollar on Tuesday as investors positioned for a policy meeting of the European Central Bank on Thursday.

The euro last traded at $1.3584, up 0.5 percent on the day, with the session peak at $1.3587, still below a near 15-month high of $1.3711 struck on Friday.

The euro last traded at 126.70 yen, up 1.5 percent on the day, with the session peak of 126.80 yen edging closer to the high of 126.96 touched last Friday, the highest since mid April, 2010, using Reuters data.