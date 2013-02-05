FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro climbs to session high vs dollar and yen
#Market News
February 5, 2013 / 4:30 PM / in 5 years

Euro climbs to session high vs dollar and yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The euro climbed to a session high against the dollar on Tuesday as investors positioned for a policy meeting of the European Central Bank on Thursday.

The euro last traded at $1.3584, up 0.5 percent on the day, with the session peak at $1.3587, still below a near 15-month high of $1.3711 struck on Friday.

The euro last traded at 126.70 yen, up 1.5 percent on the day, with the session peak of 126.80 yen edging closer to the high of 126.96 touched last Friday, the highest since mid April, 2010, using Reuters data.

