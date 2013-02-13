FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dollar pares gains versus yen after U.S. retail sales data
February 13, 2013 / 1:51 PM / in 5 years

Dollar pares gains versus yen after U.S. retail sales data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The dollar pared gains against the Japanese yen and briefly extended losses versus the euro on Wednesday after U.S. data showed retail sales in January barely rose.

Tax increases and higher gasoline prices restrained spending, suggesting a slowdown in the pace of consumer spending early in the first quarter.

The dollar last traded at 93.42 yen, nearly unchanged on the day, according to Reuters data. It had been trading around 93.48 before the release of the data.

The euro last traded at $1.3464, up 0.1 percent on the day after briefly rising to about $1.3482 after the data. It had been trading at $1.3474 before the release of the data.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
