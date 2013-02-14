FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dollar turns positive vs yen after U.S. jobless claims data
Sections
Featured
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Autos
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 14, 2013 / 1:45 PM / in 5 years

Dollar turns positive vs yen after U.S. jobless claims data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The dollar turned positive against the Japanese yen and briefly extended gains versus the euro on Thursday after U.S. data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week.

The data pointed to a continued steady improvement in labor market conditions.

The dollar last traded at 93.42 yen, up 0.1 percent on the day. It had been trading at about 93.28 before the release of the data, according to Reuters data.

The euro last traded at $1.3338, down 0.9 percent on the day. The euro traded at about $1.3334 before the release of the data and briefly fell after the data before recovering.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 27,000 to a seasonally adjusted 341,000, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Economists in a Reuters poll had expected claims to drop to 360,000.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.