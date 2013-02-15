Dollar extends gains vs yen after U.S. data

NEW YORK, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The dollar extended gains on Friday against the Japanese yen and pared gains versus the euro after U.S. data showed manufacturing in New York state expanded in February for the first time in seven months.

The dollar last traded at 93.48 yen, up 0.7 percent on the day. It has been trading at about 93.24 before the release of the data.

The euro last traded at $1.3342, down 0.1 percent on the day. It has been trading at about $1.3334 before the release of the data, according to Reuters data