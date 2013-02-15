FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dollar extends gains vs yen after U.S. data
February 15, 2013

Dollar extends gains vs yen after U.S. data

NEW YORK, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The dollar extended gains against the Japanese yen and pared gains versus the euro on Friday after data showed U.S. consumer sentiment improved in February, buoyed by signs of increased hiring.

However, worries heightened about a decline in future income, a survey released on Friday showed.

The dollar last traded at 93.38 yen, up 0.6 percent on the day. It had been trading at about 93.34 before the release of the data.

The euro last traded at $1.3352, down 0.1 percent on the day. It had been trading at about $1.3348 before the release of the data, according to Reuters data.

