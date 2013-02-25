FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro leaps vs dollar, yen after Italian exit poll
February 25, 2013 / 2:21 PM / 5 years ago

Euro leaps vs dollar, yen after Italian exit poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The euro leaped against the dollar and yen on Monday as investors embraced risk after Italian election exit polls.

The euro last traded at $1.3286, up 0.7 percent on the day. It rose as high as $1.3313 after the exit poll results. It hit a global session high of $1.3318 earlier in the session.

The euro last traded at 125.04 yen, up 1.5 percent on the day. It rose as high as 125.17 after the exit poll. It hit a global session high of 125.25 earlier in the global session, according to Reuters data.

