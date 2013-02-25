FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro erases most gains against US dollar
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 25, 2013 / 4:16 PM / in 5 years

Euro erases most gains against US dollar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The euro erased most gains against the U.S. dollar and sharply pared gains against the Japanese yen on Monday after the latest poll of an Italian election showed the centre right extending its lead in the Senate race.

Italy’s centre right is seen winning 38.8 percent in the key Senate region of Lombardy, with the centre left seen at 27.6 percent, according to the latest poll.

The euro briefly traded flat after the latest poll and last traded at $1.3204, up 0.1 percent on the day on the day. That is far below the global session peak of $1.3318.

The euro last traded at 123.74 yen, up 0.5 percent on the day, but sharply below the global session high of 125.25 yen, according to Reuters data.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.