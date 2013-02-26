Dollar erases all gains vs yen as Bernanke speaks to US Senate

NEW YORK, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The dollar erased all gains versus the Japanese yen on Tuesday as Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke testified before a Senate banking committee.

The dollar last traded down 0.3 percent at 91.54 yen, according to Reuters data.

Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said he supports the Bank of Japan’s efforts to get rid of deflation.

For highlights of the question and answer session of Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke’s testimony to the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday on monetary policy and the U.S. economy, see.