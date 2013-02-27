FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro turns positive vs yen, hits session high vs dollar
#Market News
February 27, 2013 / 3:50 PM / in 5 years

Euro turns positive vs yen, hits session high vs dollar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The euro extended gains against the U.S. dollar and turned positive versus the Japanese yen on Wednesday as Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke repeated testimony to Congress, defending the U.S. central bank’s monetary easing.

The euro rose as high as $1.3129 and last traded at $1.3118 , up 0.4 percent on the day.

After trading sharply lower for most of the early North American session, the euro last traded at 120.34 yen, up 0.2 percent on the day, according to Reuters data.

