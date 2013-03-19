FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro slightly trims losses vs dollar after Cyprus vote
March 19, 2013 / 6:40 PM / 5 years ago

Euro slightly trims losses vs dollar after Cyprus vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 19 (Reuters) - The euro trimmed losses versus the U.S. dollar on Tuesday after lawmakers in Cyprus overwhelmingly rejected a deeply unpopular tax on bank deposits, throwing into doubt an international bailout for the troubled euro zone member.

The bailout is needed to avert default and a banking collapse.

The euro last traded at $1.2878, down 0.6 percent on the day. It had been trading at about $1.2865 before the news.

The dollar, meanwhile, trimmed losses against the yen and last traded at 95.08, down 0.1 percent on the day. It had been trading at about 94.96 before the news.


