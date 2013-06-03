FOREX-Dollar weakens after good run in May; upbeat view intact

* Euro rises after PMI data proves encouraging * Dollar falters vs yen on shaky equities * ECB rate decision on Thursday in focus By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, June 3 (Reuters) - The dollar was mostly weaker on Monday, as investors pared back bets and consolidated last month's steep gains on the greenback ahead of a slew of key U.S. economic data this week, including the widely anticipated non-farm payrolls report. The outlook for the dollar remained upbeat, however, helped by growing expectations that the Federal Reserve could reduce its $85-billion-per-month stimulus program that has pressured the U.S. currency since it was launched in the midst of the global financial crisis. "There was a lot of dollar buying in May partly due to some upbeat U.S. data, and now market participants are stepping back a little bit to capitalize on these gains," said Brian Kim, currency strategist at RBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut. "The market is also looking at this week with all the data coming up. Investors are using this period to further assess the situation, specifically whether they would reload holdings on the dollar." The greenback gained nearly 2 percent against a basket of currencies in May. That was the dollar's second-best monthly performance so far this year. In early New York trading, the dollar index was down 0.3 percent at 83.161. Dollar weakness was exacerbated by a euro that was supported by data showing the euro zone's manufacturing sector showed signs of stabilising. The Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) indicated that the decline in the region's manufacturing had eased significantly in May. The euro was up 0.1 percent against the dollar at $1.3002. Resistance was cited at last week's high of $1.3062. A reported option expiry at $1.3000 could keep the currency pinned to that level. The next focus is Thursday's European Central Bank (ECB) rate decision. Market participants are weighing the possibility of another interest rate cut, either in the benchmark refinancing rate or a move to take the deposit rate negative. Both moves could drag the euro lower. "We are in the 'no change' camp, but what is going to be key is the rhetoric... clearly there has been a lot of speculation about negative deposit rates and that is really going to be the one to watch," said Christian Lawrence, currency strategist at Rabobank. And investors will be focused on the U.S. employment report due on Friday, with Wall Street analysts expecting job gains of 170,000 and unemployment rate of 7.5 percent. Against the yen, the dollar faltered as the Nikkei lost 3.7 percent on Monday, while European shares slipped. The dollar was last down 0.2 percent at 100.30 yen, close to a 3-week low. Support was cited at 100 yen and a large option expiry was reported at 101.3 yen. "Dollar/yen has been held hostage to the broader risk-off environment," said Alvin Tan, currency strategist at Societe Generale. "The market is very short yen and that means that it is vulnerable to further short covering in the yen, meaning a lower dollar/yen ... if risk continues to be under pressure." Positioning data on Friday showed currency speculators had continued to add bets on further yen weakness, despite its latest move higher. They also increased their bets in favour of the dollar to the highest since at least June 2008. Overall strategists said the Bank of Japan's aggressive easing policy will push the yen lower in coming months. Societe Generale's Tan expects the dollar to close the year at 108 yen. Volatility in the Japanese benchmark stock index has weighed on dollar/yen for the past week and a half, with the Nikkei's 7.3 percent plunge on May 23 toppling the dollar from a 4-1/2 year peak of 103.74 yen hit on the previous day.