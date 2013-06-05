US dollar steady versus euro, yen after Fed beige book

NEW YORK, June 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar held losses versus the euro and Japanese yen on Wednesday after a Federal Reserve report said the economy expanded at a “modest to moderate” pace since mid-April while hiring remained relatively subdued.

The Fed’s Beige Book report, based on discussions with business contacts, said consumer spending picked up and housing continued to show signs of strength. The previous report cited “moderate” growth, so the addition of the word “modest” may hint at some weakening.

The dollar last traded at 99.24 yen, down 0.8 percent and roughly where it traded before the report

The euro last traded at $1.3086, up 0.1 percent and about where it was trading prior to the report.