FOREX-Euro hits 1-month high as ECB rules out negative rates for now

* ECB leaves rates on hold as widely expected * Draghi says no reason to implement negative rates right now * Dollar trades hits 4-week low vs yen By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, June 6 (Reuters) - The euro scaled one-month highs against the U.S. dollar on Thursday, a second straight session of gains, after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi ruled out cutting overnight deposit rates below zero in the near term. In a press briefing held after the ECB held interest rates steady at 0.50 percent, Draghi said while the central bank was technically ready for implementing negative deposit rates , the rate it pays commercial banks to hold their money, there was no reason to act right now. Draghi also said that economic activity in the euro zone should recover in the course of a year. "The market got ahead of itself, making assumptions of ECB easing coupled with the reduction in Federal Reserve accommodation," said Douglas Borthwick, managing director of Chapdelaine Foreign Exchange in New York. "Both data and comments over the past few weeks have diminished these expectations and euro/dollar is now strengthening as the opium of last month dissipates," he added. The euro hit a high of $1.3196, its strongest level since May 2, and was last trading at $1.3191, up 0.8 percent on the day. The euro zone's common currency also benefited from buy orders above $1.3150, traders said. Against the Japanese yen, the euro edged up 0.1 percent to 129.83. The euro's rise dragged the dollar index down 0.7 percent to 81.995, after hitting a four-week low of 81.958 earlier in the day. "The technical bias for the dollar index looks a bit more precarious following the breach of the February uptrend, which we show at 82.32," said Bob Lynch, chief currency strategist at HSBC in New York. "A sustained move and close below that trendline will be a bearish development for the trend-following crowd and one that would open risk for further declines," he said. The dollar dropped 0.6 percent against the yen to 98.49 yen , after having struck a one-month low of 98.47 yen earlier in the session. The U.S. currency lost 1 percent against the yen on Wednesday. Dollar-yen has been tracking the Nikkei stock average over its steep decline in the past two weeks, as foreign investors pare back the hedges they had put in place for protection from the yen's slide between November and May. The dollar's broad-based decline on Wednesday intensified after a closely watched report showed hiring by U.S. firms was sluggish in May. That raised the risk that Friday's non-farm payrolls could disappoint and lessen the likelihood that the Fed Reserve will taper its easing program early. Nick Bennenbroek, head of currency strategy at Wells Fargo in New York, said a modest downside surprise to the U.S. jobs data would support the case for the Fed maintaining its existing policy approach and would likely weigh on the dollar. But he also said that a particularly negative jobs number could raise concerns about the economic growth outlook, a factor that could potentially weigh on emerging market currencies.