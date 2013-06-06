FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 6, 2013 / 5:51 PM / in 4 years

FOREX-Dollar pummeled as investors sell bullish bets before jobs data

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Dollar drops to lowest since mid-April vs yen
    * Euro hits highest since late February vs dollar
    * ECB leaves rates on hold as widely expected
    * Full focus on Friday's U.S. jobs data

    By Julie Haviv
    NEW YORK, June 6 (Reuters) - The dollar fell sharply against
the yen and euro on Thursday, hitting levels not seen in months,
as investors shed the greenback on fears of disappointing jobs
data on Friday. 
    Investors aggressively sold long positions, where were bets
that a currency will rise. The long positions were made on
expectations that upbeat data would prompt the U.S. Federal
Reserve to taper its $85 billion per month bond buying program. 
    But with recent data inconsistent at best, the dollar
plunged 3 percent versus the yen, falling below 96 for the first
time since mid-April.
    The impetus for the broad dollar sell-off was driven by its
earlier weakness against the euro, according to Sebastien Galy,
foreign exchange strategist at Societe Generale in New York.
    The euro gained for second straight session after European
Central Bank President Mario Draghi ruled out cutting overnight
deposit rates below zero in the near term.
    In a press briefing held after the ECB held interest rates
steady at 0.50 percent, Draghi said while the central bank was
technically ready for implementing negative deposit rates
, the rate it pays commercial banks to hold their
money, there was no reason to act right now.
    Draghi also said that economic activity in the euro zone
should recover in the course of a year. 
    "The market is very long the dollar and the failure of the
ECB to deliver a rate cut or cut deposit rates below zero pushed
the euro higher and pressured the dollar so much so that
investors started to sell dollar longs versus all currencies,
particularly the yen," Galy said. 
    "This is a retracement and people are worried Friday's
payrolls data will not justify the Fed tapering its bond
purchases," he said.
    The Fed's quantitative easing is tantamount to printing
money. Dollar bulls had been hoping the Fed at its next meeting
on June 18-19 would announce plans to reduce its program.
    "The market got ahead of itself, making assumptions of ECB
easing coupled with the reduction in Federal Reserve
accommodation," said Douglas Borthwick, managing director of
Chapdelaine Foreign Exchange in New York.
    "Both data and comments over the past few weeks have
diminished these expectations and euro/dollar is now
strengthening as the opium of last month dissipates," he added.
    The euro hit a high of $1.3304, its highest level
since late February, and was last trading at $1.3240, up 1.1 
percent on the day. The euro zone's common currency also
benefited from buy orders above $1.3150, traders said.
    Against the Japanese yen, the euro fell 0.8 percent to
128.64.
    The dollar last traded at 97.24 yen, down 1.9 percent
after having struck a low of 95.96 yen in early afternoon North
American trade, the lowest since mid April. The U.S. currency
lost 1 percent against the yen on Wednesday.
    Dollar-yen has been tracking the Nikkei stock average
 over its steep decline in the past two weeks, as foreign
investors pare back the hedges they had put in place for
protection from the yen's slide between November and May.
 
    The dollar's broad-based decline on Wednesday intensified
after a closely watched report showed hiring by U.S. firms was
sluggish in May. That raised the risk that Friday's non-farm
payrolls could disappoint and lessen the likelihood that the Fed
Reserve will taper its easing program early. 
    Nick Bennenbroek, head of currency strategy at Wells Fargo
in New York, said a modest downside surprise to the U.S. jobs
data would support the case for the Fed maintaining its existing
policy approach and would likely weigh on the dollar.
    But he also said that a particularly negative jobs number
could raise concerns about the economic growth outlook, a factor
that could potentially weigh on emerging market currencies.

