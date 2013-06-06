FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FOREX-Dollar tumbles as investors sell bullish bets before jobs data
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 6, 2013 / 8:06 PM / 4 years ago

FOREX-Dollar tumbles as investors sell bullish bets before jobs data

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Dollar drops to lowest since mid-April vs yen
    * Euro hits highest since late February vs dollar
    * ECB leaves rates on hold as widely expected
    * Focus fixed on Friday's U.S. jobs data

    By Julie Haviv
    NEW YORK, June 6 (Reuters) - The dollar fell sharply against
the yen and euro on Thursday, hitting levels not seen in months,
as investors fretted that upcoming U.S. jobs data would
disappoint and prompt the Federal Reserve to keep its hefty
monetary stimulus intact.
    On Friday, the U.S. Labor Department's nonfarm payrolls
report will provide insight into the jobs market and offer a
clue into how long the Fed plans to keep buying bonds to
stimulate the economy. 
    Investors aggressively sold dollar long positions, bets made
on expectations a currency will rise. These long positions were
made on the belief that upbeat data would prompt the U.S.
Federal Reserve to taper its $85 billion per month bond buying
program. 
    But with recent data inconsistent at best, the dollar
plunged as much as 3 percent versus the yen in early afternoon
trade, falling below 96 for the first time since mid-April. The
dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket
of six currencies, fell as low as 81.077, its lowest since late
February.
    The impetus for the broad dollar sell-off was driven by its
earlier weakness against the euro, according to Sebastien Galy,
foreign exchange strategist at Societe Generale in New York.
    The euro gained for a second straight session after European
Central Bank President Mario Draghi ruled out cutting overnight
deposit rates below zero in the near term.
    In a press briefing held after the ECB held interest rates
steady at 0.50 percent, Draghi said that while the central bank
was technically ready for implementing negative deposit rates
 - the rate it pays commercial banks to hold their
money - there was no reason to act right now.
    Draghi also said that economic activity in the euro zone
should recover in the course of a year. 
    "The market is very long the dollar and the failure of the
ECB to deliver a rate cut or cut deposit rates below zero pushed
the euro higher and pressured the dollar so much so that
investors started to sell dollar longs versus all currencies,
particularly the yen," Galy said. 
    "This is a retracement and people are worried Friday's
payrolls data will not justify the Fed tapering its bond
purchases," he said.
    The dollar last traded at 96.98 yen, down 2.1 
percent after having struck a low of 95.96 yen in early
afternoon North American trade, the lowest since mid April. The
U.S. currency lost 1 percent against the yen on Wednesday.
    Dollar-yen has been tracking the Nikkei stock average
 over its steep decline in the past two weeks as foreign
investors pare back the hedges they had put in place for
protection from the yen's slide between November and May.
 
     Economists polled by Reuters estimated U.S. employers
likely added 170,000 jobs in May, while the jobless rate
remained unchanged at 7.5 percent, still a full percentage point
above the 6.5 percent Fed policymakers want to see. 
    The Fed's quantitative easing is tantamount to printing
money. Dollar bulls had been hoping the Fed at its next meeting
on June 18-19 would announce plans to reduce its program.
    While financial markets will almost certainly react to the
jobs data, some believe its impact on Fed policy is overstated.
    "With respect to the Fed, policymakers generally do not put
too much emphasis on one month's jobs reading. There are three
more employment reports between now and September and thus
plenty of time for job growth to rebound, as we expect it will,"
Deutsche Bank said in a report. 
    "Consequently, while the financial markets may overreact to
disappointing May results, Fed policymakers probably will not.
This implies that tapering of QE could still come as early as
the September 17-18 FOMC meeting," the firm said.    
    The dollar's broad-based decline on Wednesday intensified
after a closely watched report showed hiring by U.S. firms was
sluggish in May. That raised the risk that Friday's nonfarm
payrolls could disappoint and lessen the likelihood that the Fed
will taper its easing program early. 
    Nick Bennenbroek, head of currency strategy at Wells Fargo
in New York, said a modest downside surprise to the U.S. jobs
data would support the case for the Fed maintaining its existing
policy approach and would likely weigh on the dollar.
    But he also said that a particularly negative jobs number
could raise concerns about the economic growth outlook, a factor
that could potentially weigh on emerging market currencies.
    The euro hit a high of $1.3304, its highest since
late February, and was last trading at $1.3242, up 1.1 percent
on the day. The euro zone's common currency also benefited from
buy orders above $1.3150, traders said.
    Against the Japanese yen, the euro fell 0.9 percent to
128.48 yen, according to Reuters data.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.