FOREX-Dollar falls ahead of Fed minutes, Bernanke speech

* Dollar index falls from three-year high

* Focus on Fed June meeting minutes, Bernanke speech later on Wednesday

* Weak China trade data buoys yen

* U.S. wholesale inventories fell in May by most in 18 months

By Julie Haviv

NEW YORK, July 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar on Wednesday fell from the previous session’s three-year high against a basket of currencies and posted pronounced losses against the yen, as the market awaited minutes from the Federal Reserve’s June meeting as well as a speech by Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke.

Weak trade data from China favored the safe-haven yen and Swiss franc, but sentiment toward the greenback remained upbeat, with investors likely to resume buying the dollar if the Fed minutes and Bernanke reiterate that the U.S. central bank is preparing to slow its asset-purchase program in coming months.

Yields on the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury note , with which the dollar index has a robust correlation, have slipped from a recent near two-year high of 2.755 percent, spurring some profit-taking in the greenback.

“It is unlikely the Fed minutes will contradict expectations of Fed tapering, especially on the heels of last week’s strong jobs data,” said Vassili Serebriakov, foreign exchange strategist at BNP Paribas in New York.

“The market remains bullish on the dollar and with long positions quite large, we are seeing some profit-taking and position-squaring ahead of today’s events,” he said.

Bernanke’s speech, however, could spur a market reaction if he indicates concern about the sharp rise in yields and higher mortgage rates, Serebriakov added.

U.S. mortgage rates, which are linked to Treasury yields, last week rose to their highest level in two years, weighing on demand from potential homeowners, data from the Mortgage Bankers Association showed.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six currencies, was last down 0.4 percent at 84.218, off a three-year high at 84.753 touched on Tuesday.

Should Bernanke’s comments cause U.S. yields to drop further, the dollar could fall, but most contend that weakness will be bought into as the U.S. recovery’s strength diverges from economies that are struggling.

At 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT), the minutes from the June 18-19 meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee will be released and scoured by investors for any signs of the U.S. central bank’s plan to trim its bond-buying program.

Bernanke will speak at a National Bureau of Economic Research conference on the Fed’s past and future at 4 p.m. EDT. A question-and-answer session will follow his speech.

In trade just before midday, the dollar slid 1.1 percent to 100.08 yen, pulling away from a six-week high of 101.53 yen reached on Monday on the Reuters trading platform.

China warned of a “grim” outlook for trade after a surprise fall in June exports, raising fresh concerns about the extent of the slowdown in the world’s second largest economy.

According to Credit Suisse, the June FOMC minutes will likely sound more hawkish than the subsequent public comments from Fed officials, at least with regard to its bond-buying program - known as quantitative easing.

“However, regarding the longer-term outlook for policy, the minutes may impart a more dovish tone,” CS said. “Although the rates market has almost entirely priced in a taper at this point, the minutes will still garner attention on the subject as the market seeks to glean any clues as to whether July is a possibility.”

The dollar’s drop gave the euro and sterling a breather. Both had tumbled the previous day, hurt by growing expectations that central banks in the euro zone and Britain will have to keep policy loose for a long time.

The euro’s gains against the dollar accelerated after data showed U.S. wholesale inventories fell in May by their most in a year and a half.

It was the second straight monthly decline for the measure and a sign that restocking by businesses could weigh on growth in the second quarter.

The euro rose as high as $1.2861 and last traded at $1.2838, up 0.5 percent on the day against the greenback, and off a three-month low of $1.2754 on Tuesday.

The euro zone currency rebounded after European Central Bank policymaker Joerg Asmussen on Tuesday said the ECB’s guidance on interest rates staying at a record low extended beyond 12 months.

The ECB later issued a statement saying Asmussen had not intended to give any guidance on the exact length of time for which it expects to keep rates at record lows.

“Notwithstanding these rather noisy intraday fluctuations in euro/dollar, we need to stress that tensions are showing up in a number of euro area indicators and maintaining modest downward pressure on the euro/crosses,” said Stephen Gallo, European head of FX strategy at BMO Financial Group.

The euro was last down 0.5 percent against the yen at 128.58 yen, according to Reuters data.