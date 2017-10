NEW YORK, July 12 (Reuters) - The dollar briefly extended gains versus the yen on Friday after data showed U.S. producer prices rose more than expected in June, pointing to an apparent increase in inflationary pressures that could make the U.S. Federal Reserve more comfortable about reducing its monetary stimulus.

The dollar rose as high as 99.67 yen after the data, but last traded at 99.42 yen, up 0.5 percent on the day and about where it traded before the data.