FOREX-Dollar drifts higher ahead of U.S. data, Fed meeting
July 29, 2013 / 4:01 PM / in 4 years

FOREX-Dollar drifts higher ahead of U.S. data, Fed meeting

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Fed may bolster dovish forward guidance
    * Dollar/yen falls as Nikkei slides
    * Plenty of event risk: ECB and BoE meetings, major data

    By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
    NEW YORK, July 29 (Reuters) - The dollar rose from a
five-week low against a currency basket on Monday as investors
bought it back ahead of a slew of U.S. economic data and central
bank policy meetings this week, having sold the currency the
last three weeks.
    The greenback had fallen earlier in the global session on
the expectation that the Federal Reserve will reiterate its
commitment to keep U.S. interest rates low for some time.
    The euro slipped 0.2 percent to $1.3247. The euro
zone's common currency erased short-lived gains as it failed to
pierce $1.33, a closely watched level since it was a trigger for
options contracts.
    "The dollar recovered from oversold levels and what's
happening is that the market is flattening its positions before
this whole deluge of data, the Fed meeting, and other central
bank events later this week," said Omer Esiner, chief market
analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.
    A basket of major currencies, known as the dollar index
, on Monday fell as low as 81.499, the lowest since June
20, before recovering to trade up 0.1 percent at 81.752. 
    The Fed's statement on Wednesday after the U.S. central
bank's two-day policy meeting will be scrutinized for fresh
clues about the timetable for winding down its bond-buying
program, running at $85 billion per month.
    The U.S. currency had rallied in May and June when Fed
Chairman Ben Bernanke first indicated that the Fed may start
reducing the monetary stimulus for the economy. Less stimulus
could produce a rise in interest rates, potentially making the
dollar more attractive for investors.
    Dollar gains, however, started to fade following softer U.S.
economic data and comments from Bernanke that the Fed won't cut
back on its bond purchases as long as growth remains sluggish
and inflation is not a threat.
    On Friday, the U.S. payrolls report will be released, with
forecasts for 185,000 jobs being added in July and a dip in the
jobless rate to 7.5 percent. A strong report would
support the case for the Fed to start rolling back its stimulus
in September and help the dollar.
    "Scope for the unemployment rate to fall perhaps 0.2
percentage point in Friday's labor report might see the dollar
end the week more positively," said Tom Levinson, currency
strategist at ING in London.
    Against the yen, the dollar fell 0.4 percent to 97.89 yen
 in volatile trading. It hit the day's peak of 98.33 yen
in the North American session following a smaller-than-expected
drop in U.S. pending home sales for June. 
    The greenback earlier dropped to 97.61 yen, its lowest since
June 27.
    Boris Schlossberg, managing director of FX strategy at BK
Asset Management in New York, said the yen benefited from
safe-haven flows in the wake of a 3 percent slide in the Nikkei
index of Japanese stocks.
    Investors were also concerned about Japan's fiscal reforms.
    "(Prime Minister Shinzo) Abe ... has to walk a fine line
between assuring investors that proper fiscal reforms will take
place to mitigate the country's massive US$5 trillion debt,
while at the same time he must pursue an aggressive expansionist
policy in order to continue stimulating the economy," said
Schlossberg.
           
    ECB, BOE MEET
    Besides the Fed, both the Bank of England and the European
Central Bank are holding policy meetings this week.
    The BoE and ECB are expected to repeat or refine their
respective versions of forward guidance that policy will stay
loose for an extended period. This could see bids for the dollar
return as the Fed is still expected to be the first major
central bank to exit ultra-loose monetary policy.

