FOREX-Dollar rises off five-week low before Fed talks, U.S. data
#Market News
July 29, 2013 / 8:03 PM / in 4 years

FOREX-Dollar rises off five-week low before Fed talks, U.S. data

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Dollar bounces from five-week low before Fed meeting and
major data
    * Average daily currency turnover rose in April from six
months earlier
    * Volatility prices indicate big currency moves may lie
ahead
    * Event risk eyed ahead of ECB, BoE meetings

    By Julie Haviv
    NEW YORK, July 29 (Reuters) - The dollar rebounded from a
five-week low against a basket of major currencies in choppy
trade on Monday as investors positioned ahead of this week's key
U.S. economic data and  U.S., euro zone and British central bank
policy meetings.
    The greenback, which investors had been selling over the
last three weeks, slumped earlier in the global session on
expectations the Federal Reserve will reiterate its commitment
to keep benchmark U.S. interest rates low for some time.
    "The dollar recovered from oversold levels and what's
happening is that the market is flattening its positions before
this whole deluge of data, the Fed meeting, and other central
bank events later this week," said Omer Esiner, chief market
analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.
    The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against
a basket of six currencies, fell as low as 81.499 - the lowest
since June 20 - before recovering to last trade flat at 81.654.
    The euro slipped 0.1 percent to trade at $1.3264,
erasing earlier gains as it failed to pierce $1.33, a closely
watched level since it was a trigger for options contracts.
    The Fed's statement on Wednesday after the U.S. central
bank's two-day policy meeting will be scrutinized for fresh
clues about the timetable for winding down its bond-buying
program, running at $85 billion per month.
    Wednesday will also see the first reading of second-quarter
U.S. gross domestic product data, with a Reuters poll
forecasting 1 percent growth. 
    The U.S. currency had rallied in May and June when Fed
Chairman Ben Bernanke first indicated that the Fed may start
reducing monetary stimulus for the economy. Less stimulus could
eventually produce a rise in interest rates, potentially making
the dollar more attractive for investors.
    Dollar gains, however, started fading in recent weeks
following a string of soft U.S. economic data and comments from
Bernanke that the Fed will not cut back on its bond purchases as
long as growth remains sluggish and inflation is not a threat.
    Besides the Fed, both the Bank of England and the European
Central Bank are holding policy meetings this week.
    The BoE and ECB are expected to repeat or refine their
respective versions of forward guidance that policy will stay
loose for an extended period. This could see bids for the dollar
return as the Fed is still expected to be the first major
central bank to exit ultra-loose monetary policy.
    A sharp jump in foreign exchange volatility prices,
meanwhile, indicates that major currency pairs may see big moves
ahead, according to David Rodriguez, quantitative strategist at
DailyFX in New York.
    "It's particularly worth noting that short-term forex market
volatility prices have surged near their highest levels of the
year, while longer-dated volatility prices have remained
stable," he said. "We often see such huge divergences near key
market turning points, and indeed, we're on the lookout for
price extremes in the U.S. dollar and Japanese yen, in
particular."
    Meanwhile, average daily currency turnover in the world's
largest foreign exchange centres rose in April from six months
earlier, with North America and the UK posting record-high
volumes, a biannual survey from major central banks released on
Monday showed. 
    In North America, the average daily volume in
over-the-counter foreign exchange instruments, including spot,
outright forward, foreign exchange swap, and options reached
$1.0 trillion in April, according to the New York Federal
Reserve-sponsored Foreign Exchange Committee.
    U.S. home price data is due for release on Tuesday, which
will precede reports on private-sector job hiring and planned
layoffs on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.
    On Friday, the U.S. monthly payrolls report will be
released, with forecasts for 185,000 jobs being added in July
and a dip in the jobless rate to 7.5 percent. A strong
report would support the case for the Fed to start rolling back
its stimulus in September and so boost the dollar.
    "We'll tread lightly in the week ahead - limiting exposure
ahead of top-tier economic event risk," DailyFX's Rodriguez
said. "If this is truly the start of a dollar reversal, there
may be ample opportunity to latch onto dollar strength for the
foreseeable future."
    The dollar hit the day's peak against the yen of 98.33 yen
in the North American session following a smaller-than-expected
drop in U.S. pending home sales for June. 
    The dollar last traded down 0.4 percent at 97.84 
after dropping to 97.61, its lowest since June 27, according to
Reuters data.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
