FOREX-Dollar rises broadly on better-than-forecast U.S. data
July 31, 2013 / 1:26 PM / in 4 years

FOREX-Dollar rises broadly on better-than-forecast U.S. data

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* U.S. GDP grows 1.7 percent in 2nd quarter, boosts dollar
    * U.S. private sector added 200,000 jobs in July

    By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
    NEW YORK, July 31 (Reuters) - The dollar rallied across the
board on Wednesday as upbeat U.S. economic growth and
private-sector jobs data cemented expectations that the Federal
Reserve will scale back its asset buying plan this year.
    The U.S. economy grew at a faster-than-expected clip of 1.7
percent in the second quarter, surpassing median forecasts for a
rise of 1.0 percent. Also, the U.S. private sector added 200,000
jobs this month when the market was expecting 180,000.
  
    "This obviously will increase the debate as to whether or
not the Fed will begin trimming (bond purchases) sometime in
September as opposed to the end of the year or the beginning of
the first quarter of 2014," said Peter Cardillo, chief market
economist at Rockwell Global Capital in New York.
    "The debate is going to be in favor of those thinking of the
September pullback."
    Less stimulus for the economy could prod U.S. interest rates
higher, making the dollar more attractive to investors.
    The U.S. currency rallied in May and June after Fed Chairman
Ben Bernanke said on May 22 that the U.S. central bank could cut
back on its bond purchases by September. 
    Bernanke backtracked a few weeks ago, saying that the Fed
would still keep its stimulus program in place if U.S. growth
stayed sluggish.
    The dollar hit the day's highs of 98.52 against the yen
 and was last at 98.14 yen, up 0.2 percent. For July, the
greenback posted losses of nearly 1.0 percent. 
    The euro fell to session lows of $1.3213 <EUR= and last
traded at $1.3220, down 0.3 percent. It posted monthly gains of
1.7 percent.
    The dollar index rose 0.3 percent to 82.056. On the
month, however, the dollar was down 1.2 percent, falling for a
second consecutive month.

