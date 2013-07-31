FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dollar briefly extends losses vs euro, erases gain vs yen after Fed statement
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 31, 2013 / 6:17 PM / in 4 years

Dollar briefly extends losses vs euro, erases gain vs yen after Fed statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 31 (Reuters) - The dollar briefly extended losses versus the euro and temporarily erased gains versus the yen on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said offered not hints of a stimulus pullback.

The U.S. Federal Reserve said the economy continues to recover but is still in need of support, offering no indication that a reduction in the pace of its bond-buying stimulus program is imminent.

For now, the Fed will keep on buying $85 billion in mortgage and Treasury securities per month in its ongoing effort to bolster an economy still challenged by federal budget-tightening and weak growth overseas.

Against the dollar, the euro last traded up 0.1 percent at $1.3274. It traded at about $1.3286 before the Fed’s announcement.

Against the yen, the dollar briefly turned negative but last traded up 0.2 percent at 98.16 yen. The dollar traded at around 98.28 yen before the Fed’s announcement.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.