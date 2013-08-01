FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FOREX-Euro falls on ECB policy, dollar soars before U.S. jobs data
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 1, 2013 / 8:16 PM / in 4 years

FOREX-Euro falls on ECB policy, dollar soars before U.S. jobs data

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Draghi says euro zone growth risks tilted to the downside
    * Upbeat U.S. jobless claims, manufacturing data buoy dollar
    * Dollar gains over 1 percent versus yen
    * U.S. payrolls seen crucial for timing of Fed trimming bond
buying

    By Julie Haviv
    NEW YORK, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The euro dropped against the
dollar on Thursday and was poised to post its largest daily loss
in three weeks after European Central Bank President Mario
Draghi said interest rates in the euro zone will remain low for
an extended period.
    The dollar, in contrast, rallied sharply across the board,
buoyed by U.S. data on jobless claims and manufacturing that
showed the world's largest economy was recovering steadily. 
    The upbeat data came out a day before the U.S. Labor
Department reports July nonfarm payrolls figures, a key driver
of financial markets and a factor in Federal Reserve policy.
    Draghi told a press briefing after the ECB left rates
unchanged that risks to growth in the region are tilted to the
downside, warranting loose monetary policy. 
    "The positive U.S. claims data contrasts to the cautious
tone carried by Draghi and is forcing a widening in the yield
gap between comparable benchmark bonds," said Andrew Wilkinson,
chief economic strategist at Miller Tabak & Co LLC in New York.
    "The euro zone is several years behind the U.S. in terms of
recovery and the dynamics of the upturn are built on a different
foundation."
    The yield differential between U.S. 10-year bonds and German
benchmark bunds has expanded in favor of the dollar to its
widest in two weeks, lending support to the greenback.
    The euro fell as low as $1.3196 after Draghi's
statement, the lowest in about a week, and was last at $1.3208,
down 0.7 percent, its largest daily percentage drop since July
9.
    Marc Chandler, global head of currency strategy at Brown
Brothers Harriman in New York, however, said he does not expect
further easing from the ECB, since the euro zone's economic
performance so far was in line with the ECB's forecast.
    "The bar is high to additional easing," Chandler said.
    The dollar was firmly in demand, soaring 1.7 percent to last
trade at 99.54 yen, on pace for its best daily
performance in two months.
    The dollar's gains against the euro and the yen pushed the
dollar index up 1.2 percent to 82.398. 
    Reports showing U.S. jobless claims fell to their lowest in
five and a half years and a U.S. manufacturing index rose to its
highest in two years boosted the dollar. 
 
    The Institute for Supply Management index of national
factory activity topped expectations for July. The ISM sub-index
of new orders climbed to its strongest in more than two years
while employment expanded, boding well for the closely watched
U.S. payrolls report. 
    "Overall, this is a tentative signal that the labor market
remains pretty healthy," said Avery Shenfeld, chief economist at
CIBC World Markets in Toronto.
    The array of upbeat U.S. data came one day after the Fed
said that the world's biggest economy was recovering but still
needed support, which dashed some expectations that the U.S.
central bank would start winding down its own stimulus program
as soon as September. 
    Markets are expecting to see 185,000 U.S. jobs were created
in July and an unemployment rate of 7.5 percent, according to a
Reuters poll.
    "Nonfarm payrolls on Friday will be the key to (Fed bond
purchase) tapering expectations," said Camilla Sutton, chief
foreign exchange strategist at Scotiabank in Toronto. 
    "A release at or close to consensus will add weight to the
case for a September taper and drive dollar strength while a
below-consensus release will push out expectations for tapering
to December and drive a temporary weakening in the dollar," she
said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.