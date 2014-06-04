FOREX-Dollar rises on rates, euro anxieties

* Dollar benefiting from rise in U.S. yields this week * ECB rate decision on Thursday overhangs market * Euro eases 0.20 percent (Adds further dollar increase, comments, updates prices) By Michael Connor NEW YORK, June 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar rose on Wednesday, getting lift from fatter Treasury yields and investor anxieties about likely market-moving policy shifts by central bankers looking to spur Europe's economy. After trading very near $1.40 within the past month, the euro has been talked down by European Central Bank officials widely expected to cut interest rates Thursday or institute other monetary easings likely to discourage buying of the currency shared by 18 countries. On Wednesday, the euro last traded off 0.20 percent against the dollar at 1.3603 after earlier dipping under $1.36. "There are a lot of questions about how big the rate cut will be," said Lane Newman, director of foreign exchange at ING Capital Markets in New York. "Rates here are expected to be higher before lower. Obviously, the rates in the eurozone are going to be lower before higher. That's benefiting the dollar across the currency universe." The dollar last stood up 0.25 percent at 102.73 yen after trading as high as 102.79 yen, near a level last touched on May 5. The U.S. dollar index, composed of six major currency pairs, was last up 0.14 percent at 80.668 after peaking at 80.677. Early gains by the dollar against the euro and other currencies were trimmed by the ADP National Employment Report, according to currency strategist Martin Schwerdtfeger at TD Securities in Toronto. Private employers added 179,000 jobs to their payrolls in May, ADP data showed. That compared with 215,000 jobs in April and was below economists' expectations for a gain of 210,000 jobs in May in the government's comprehensive employment report due on Friday. Longer-dated U.S. Treasury yields have risen 20 basis points in the past week and the spread between two-year German and U.S. government bonds - the most directly responsive to interest rate moves - is within a whisker of its highest since mid-2007. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was down 4/32, the yield at 2.6076 percent. Disappointment over the pace of U.S. economic growth in the first quarter meant the dollar defied views of banks and investment houses at the start of 2014 for a surge in its value. But expectations that the ECB will ease policy have reinforced the base case for a stronger U.S. currency, and that returns on U.S. government debt will rise while those in the euro area fall. Sterling was flat at $1.6750. (Reporting by Michael Connor in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler and Nick Zieminski)