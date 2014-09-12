FOREX-Dollar steady after data, near six-year highs against yen

(Recasts, adds data, changes byline and dateline from previous LONDON)

NEW YORK, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The dollar was steady on Friday and traded near six-year highs against the yen after data showed improving U.S. retail sales in August but a drop in import prices.

The dollar index was headed for a ninth consecutive week of gains on growing expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve may act sooner to raise interest rates after a run of strong data.

But the currency pared some gains on Friday after a report showed import prices declined 0.9 percent in August, the largest drop since November 2013. That offset a solid report on retail sales for the month.

“The import prices were shockingly low,” said Boris Schlossberg, managing director at BK Asset Management in New York. “It shows that there are no inflationary pressures in the economy and makes the market pause over whether the Fed is going to accelerate its rate hiking schedule.”

Consumer confidence data due later Friday was the next focus.

Some investors have also been taking profits on concerns the market may have moved too far before next week’s highly anticipated Federal Open Market Committee meeting.

The index, which measures the dollar against a basket of major currencies, slipped 0.06 percent to 84.252 but is still on track for the longest winning streak since 1997.

U.S. Treasury yields have also been adjusting to the prospect of higher rates in more volatile trading. The two-year yield was not far from a three-year peak of 0.5900 percent set in July.

“The main macro trigger is rising U.S. yields,” said Alvin Tan, a currency strategist at Societe Generale in London.

The dollar touched a high of 107.39 yen, its strongest since September 2008, and last traded at 107.25, up 0.13 percent on the day.

U.S. dollar strength has also been aided by a worsening picture in Europe and Japan. The European Central Bank last week cut rates to new lows and launched an asset purchase program to ward off deflation.

The Bank of Japan was also expected to launch new stimulus to address low inflation and a flagging economy.

Sterling hit a one-week high against the dollar after a poll showed those who intended to vote “No” to Scottish independence in next Thursday’s referendum had clawed back a narrow lead over secessionists.

But jitters about a breakup of the United Kingdom have sent the pound sliding more than 2 percent in the past two weeks, and the cost of hedging against short-term swings in sterling versus the dollar rose to a four-year high of 15.5 percent on Friday.

Sterling last traded at $1.6243, down 0.07 percent on the day.