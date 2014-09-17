FOREX-Dollar climbs to six-year peak vs yen on Fed rate forecasts

* Fed rate projections show faster rate hikes

* But Fed statement expresses labor market concerns (Recasts following Fed statement, adds comment, updates prices, changes byline)

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The dollar jumped to a six-year high against the yen on Wednesday while the euro tumbled from five-month peaks after forecasts from the Federal Reserve showed a faster pace of rate hikes over the next few years than initially projected in June.

The Fed’s statement after a two-day policy meeting remained cautious, however, sticking to its low interest rate pledge for a “considerable time” and expressing concern about slack in the labor market, but currency investors focused on the Fed’s interest rate projections.

For the end of next year, the median of the projections was 1.375 percent, compared to 1.125 percent in June, while the end-2016 projection moved up to 2.875 percent from 2.50 percent. For 2017, the median stood at 3.75 percent.

“The dollar is reacting to the interest rate forecasts, which were higher,” said Vassili Serebriakov, currency strategist, at BNP Paribas in New York. “The Fed statement, on the other hand, was pretty dovish, but the market has already priced that in following reports from yesterday.”

High interest rates burnish the allure of dollar-denominated assets.

There were also two dissenters to the Fed decision to keep its near-zero rate pledge. Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Richard Fisher and Philadelphia Fed chief Charles Plosser argued that the guidance on rates could tie the central bank’s hands if it felt it had to move more quickly to tighten monetary policy.

In mid-afternoon trading, the dollar surged to 108.10 yen , the highest since mid-September 2008, and was last at 107.78, up 0.7 percent.

The euro slid to $1.2947, down 0.1 percent, after hitting a five-month high of $1.2981. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James Dalgleish)