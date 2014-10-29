FOREX-Dollar slips ahead of Fed decision, rate-hike caution expected

(New throughout, updates prices and market activity, adds comment, new byline, changes dateline, previous LONDON)

* Euro makes gains on USD in slack trade ahead of Fed decision

* Market expecting dovish message from Fed later in session

* Norwegian crown falls after weak data fuels rate cut bets

By Daniel Bases

NEW YORK, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar weakened on Wednesday ahead of the conclusion of the Federal Reserve’s two-day meeting, as market players expected policy makers to reiterate a cautious stance on raising interest rates.

In mid-morning New York trade, the euro saw a small surge in purchases, which one trading source ascribed to a lack of normal dollar buying by corporate clients.

“Ahead of the Fed’s decision this afternoon there was not too much to play off in the market and the corporate purchasers were not their as they normally would be, so we’re getting a euro bounce,” said the trading source, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

A second source said there was some paring back of long dollar positions, but the balance in currency portfolios still favors the greenback.

The euro traded up 0.20 percent at $1.2760, while the U.S. dollar fell 0.25 percent to 0.9447 Swiss francs, its lowest level against the currency in a week.

Investors kept up a steady pace of selling Norwegian crowns against both the dollar and the euro after data showed unemployment in oil-rich Norway surged and consumption fell, fueling bets its central bank would cut interest rates.

The euro rose 0.90 percent to 8.4995 crowns, a four month high. The dollar rose 0.65 percent to 6.6520 crowns .

Investors are keeping much of their powder dry ahead of the 1400 EDT (1800 GMT) statement by the Fed, which is almost certainly going to announce the official end of its $4 trillion bond buying stimulus program, known as quantitative easing.

Additionally, the Fed is expected to reassure markets that any interest rate hike is well off into 2015 given subdued inflation and weak global economic growth.

“We expect a relatively unchanged statement, which wouldn’t be all that exciting for markets. Markets are leaning towards a reasonably dovish outcome,” said Josh O‘Byrne, a currency strategist at Citi in London.

“We think that’s supportive for crosses like the Aussie/dollar and kiwi/dollar heading into the RBNZ later this evening,” he added, referring to a policy announcement from New Zealand’s central bank due two hours after the Fed.

The Australian dollar climbed 0.55 percent to $0.8911, a five-week high. The Aussie’s 100-day moving average is within a whisker of falling below the 200-day moving average, which would be a negative short-term signal for the currency against the greenback. The New Zealand dollar rose 0.50 percent to $0.7960.

The dollar index fell 0.17 percent to 85.28.

“Even a small modification to the (Fed) language would be taken as hawkish and the dollar would benefit from that,” said Adam Cole, global head of currency strategy at RBC Capital Markets in London. (Additional reporting by Jemima Kelly in London; Editing by John Stonestreet, Toby Chopra and David Gregorio)