#Market News
December 26, 2014 / 3:10 PM / 3 years ago

FOREX -Dollar gains in light, post-Christmas trading

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(Updates market action, changes byline, dateline, previous
TOKYO)
    * Dollar edges back toward multi-year highs versus yen, euro
    * Trading seen staying subdued with some key markets still
closed
    * Japan inflation slows, highlights BOJ's struggles

    By Richard Leong
    NEW YORK, Dec 26 (Reuters) - The dollar rose against the yen
and euro on Friday in scant volume, with many major markets
still closed after the Christmas holiday.
    The greenback climbed to near a 7-1/2-year peak against the
yen and close to a 2-1/2-year high versus the euro based on the
view the U.S. economy is expanding at a fast enough clip that
the Federal Reserve could consider ending its near-zero
interest-rate policy in mid-2015, analysts said.
    "You have to be long-term bullish on the dollar next year.
There's going to be a dip-buying mentality" said Rob Zukowski,
senior technical analyst at 4Cast Ltd. based in New York.
    Data on Tuesday that showed the U.S. economy growing at its
fastest quarterly pace in 11 years underscored the divergence in
paths between the world's largest economy and those of Japan and
Europe, where monetary policy is expected to remain loose to
stimulate growth and ward off deflation. 
    Data released on Friday highlighted some of the struggle the
Bank of Japan faces. The year-on-year rise in Japan's core
consumer prices slowed to 2.7 percent in November from 2.9
percent in October amid the recent decline in crude oil prices.
 
    Widening differentials between U.S. and record-low Japanese
and German yields should favor the dollar as more traders return
from holidays. 
    U.S. two-year Treasuries yield held a 0.84
percentage point premium over the comparable German Schatz yield
, which was the largest since early 2007. It held a
0.75 point yield premium over two-year Japanese government debt
, the biggest since May 2010, according to Reuters
data
    After a dip to 120.08 yen the dollar was up 0.3
percent at 120.45, within sight of a 7-1/2-year high of 121.860
set on Dec. 7 on the EBS trading system.
    The dollar also took back some ground against the euro after
two days on the retreat.
    The euro inched down 0.4 percent to $1.2172,
edging back towards a 28-month trough of $1.2165 reached on
Tuesday in reaction to the unexpectedly strong U.S.
third-quarter gross domestic product growth.
    The dollar index, which tracks the greenback's value
against a basket of currencies, was up 0.1 percent at 90.047. On
Tuesday, it hit 90.159, the strongest since March 2006.
========================================================
    Currency bid prices at 9:57AM (1457 GMT)
                  RIC         Last           U.S. Close  Pct Change     YTD Pct     High Bid    Low Bid
 Description                                  Previous                   Change                 
                                              Session                                           
 Euro/Dollar      EUR=        $1.2170        $1.2221     -0.42%         -11.46%     +1.2227     +1.2169
 Dollar/Yen       JPY=        120.4200       120.0800    +0.28%         +14.52%     +120.4500   +120.1200
 Euro/Yen         EURJPY=     146.58         146.72      -0.10%         +1.01%      +147.0300   +146.4900
 Dollar/Swiss     CHF=        0.9879         0.9843      +0.37%         +10.65%     +0.9883     +0.9835
 Sterling/Dollar  GBP=        1.5552         1.5537      +0.10%         -6.06%      +1.5567     +1.5538
 Dollar/Canadian  CAD=        1.1611         1.1624      -0.11%         +9.33%      +1.1628     +1.1605
 Australian/Doll  AUD=        0.8119         0.8111      +0.10%         -8.91%      +0.8132     +0.8107
 ar                                                                                             
 Euro/Swiss       EURCHF=     1.2026         1.2027      -0.01%         -2.00%      +1.2030     +1.2021
 Euro/Sterling    EURGBP=     0.7824         0.7848      -0.31%         -5.70%      +0.7857     +0.7824
 NZ Dollar/Dolar  NZD=        0.7746         0.7735      +0.14%         -5.61%      +0.7764     +0.7731
 Dollar/Norway    NOK=        7.4481         7.4350      +0.18%         +22.78%     +7.4751     +7.4247
 Euro/Norway      EURNOK=     9.0661         9.0860      -0.22%         +8.72%      +9.1370     +9.0410
 Dollar/Sweden    SEK=        7.8457         7.8116      +0.12%         +22.16%     +7.8598     +7.7890
 Euro/Sweden      EURSEK=     9.5499         9.5385      +0.12%         +7.71%      +9.5709     +9.5163
 All spots FX= 
Tokyo spots AFX= 
Europe spots EFX= 
Volatilities FXVOL= 
Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ TKYFX World central bank news
CEN
Economic Forecasts... ECON   Official rates...INT/RATE
Forex Diary.......MI/DIARY   Top events........M/DIARY
Diaries...........DIARY Diaries Index........IND/DIARY
Press Digests.....PRESS Polls on G7 economies..SURVEY/
European markets......MARKETS/))

 (Additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro in Tokyo; Editing by
Eric Meijer and James Dalgleish)

