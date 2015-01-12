FOREX-U.S. dollar drifts lower in choppy trading

(Updates prices, adds comment, changes byline, dateline; previously LONDON)

* U.S. stocks fall, weigh on dollar

* Dollar bulls cut long positions after U.S. wages fall

* Asian trade slow with Japan closed for public holiday

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The dollar inched lower against the yen and euro on Monday in volatile trading, pressured by weakness in U.S. stocks as the currency’s positive outlook was somewhat diminished by surprisingly weak U.S. wage data on Friday.

Friday’s wage numbers cast doubt on a key driver of the U.S. currency’s ascent over the past six months. And some market participants have asked why the Federal Reserve should raise interest rates this year in the absence of clear evidence of inflationary pressures.

“A little air seeped out of the dollar rally last week after weak U.S. wages splashed some cold water on prospects for a Fed rate hike by midyear,” said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington.

“The Fed is closely eying jobs and inflation to decide when to move its key lending rates higher.”

U.S. inflation data is due for release on Friday, and the consensus estimate for a 0.4 percent decline in December.

In midmorning New York trading, the dollar was down 0.2 percent against the yen at 118.31 after hitting a one-week low of 118.11 yen.

Dealers said there had been leveraged demand for dollars earlier in London but added the move was happening in minimal liquidity in a market thinned out overnight by a holiday in Japan.

The euro, meanwhile, edged lower against the dollar at $1.1826, but it was off a nine-year trough of $1.1753 plumbed on Thursday.

With the European Central Bank on the verge of outright printing of new money to shore up the economy, an influential adviser to Europe’s top court will give his view on Wednesday about an earlier unused bond-buying scheme.

Some analysts believe that could at least give the bank pause for thought ahead of a meeting at the end of the month. However, there was little sign of genuine concern that it could derail the move towards buying bonds.

The Canadian dollar, meanwhile, hit a fresh 5-1/2 year low against the greenback as oil prices continued to weaken, pushing the currency towards a key psychological support level at C$1.20 to the U.S. dollar.

The greenback was last at C$1.1908, up 0.3 percent.

U.S. crude futures, on the other hand, plunged 4.36 percent to $46.23 per barrel. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Patrick Graham in London)