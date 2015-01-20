FOREX-Dollar gains against yen on Chinese data, bet on BOJ

* Oil losses, choppy stock market limit dollar’s gain

* IMF forecast shows U.S. growing faster vs other major economies

* Euro holds above 11-year low before Thursday’s ECB meeting

* ECB expected to take more action; Greek election also weighs

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The dollar rose on Tuesday to a one-week high against the yen as data showed Chinese economic growth slowed less than many had feared and traders speculated whether the Bank of Japan could ease policy, curbing demand for the safe-haven Japanese currency.

The greenback also strengthened on the International Monetary Fund’s latest forecasts, which said the United States was on a faster growth trajectory than most other major economies.

“Japan’s policy will likely remain easy, while the Fed is eventually going to tighten policy so that’s supportive of the dollar against the yen,” said Eric Viloria, currency strategist at Wells Fargo Securities in New York.

China’s economy grew 7.4 percent in 2014, the slowest in 24 years. It just missed its official 7.5 percent target but was above the 7.3 percent estimated by analysts.

The dollar was up 1.1 percent against the yen at 118.80 yen after earlier touching 118.87.

The greenback’s gain was capped by a renewed decline in oil prices that weighed on U.S. stock prices for much of session before they rebounded in late trading.

U.S. crude futures settled down $2.30, or 4.7 percent, at $46.39 a barrel, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 was last up 0.25 percent.

The Bank of Japan began a regular two-day policy meeting on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the euro was under pressure, brushing off a survey showing a surge in German analyst and investor sentiment this month, as investors anticipated a possible announcement on Thursday that the European Central Bank will purchase bonds to prevent deflation from spreading across the euro zone.

“The only surprise is if they don’t do it. The question is how big it would be,” Ron Simpson, director of currency research with Action Economics in Tampa, Florida, said of a possible quantitative easing by the ECB.

Traders polled by Reuters said the ECB Bank will announce a 600 billion euro sovereign bond buying program on Thursday.

Greece’s election on Sunday, with the anti-bailout party Syriza leading in the polls, added to pressure on the euro.

Against the dollar, the euro was 0.5 percent lower at $1.1548, having struck an 11-year low of $1.14595 on Friday.

The single currency, however, improved 0.43 percent against the yen at 137.19. (Additional reporting by Anirban Nag in London; Editing by Susan Fenton and Gareth Jones)