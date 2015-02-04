FOREX-Dollar rallies against euro after ECB cancels Greek funding

* ECB cancels acceptance of Greek bonds for funding

* View of long-term dollar strength resurfaces

* Dollar slips against yen on risk-off sentiment (Updates prices, adds comments)

By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The dollar on Wednesday rose the most against the euro in nearly two weeks after the European Central Bank abruptly rescinded its acceptance of Greek bonds in return for funding, intensifying concerns about Greece’s status.

The ECB’s action, which occurred late in the U.S. session, shifted the burden to Greece’s central bank to finance its lenders and isolated the country unless it strikes a new reform deal.

The move, which means that the Greek central bank will have to provide its banks with tens of billions of euros of additional emergency liquidity in the coming weeks, was a response to what many in Frankfurt see as the Greek government’s abandonment of its aid-for-reform program.

“This really does intensify what’s taking place in Greece,” said Camilla Sutton, chief currency strategist at Scotiabank in Toronto. While the country is still far from exiting the euro zone, she said, the ECB’s announcement heightened that risk.

The euro was last down 1.15 percent against the greenback at $1.13470 after dropping to a session low of $1.13150. The euro had weakened before the announcement on a lack of progress on a new Greek debt deal.

Analysts also said the path toward tighter monetary policy in the United States and decidedly looser policies in Europe and Japan continued to underpin the dollar, and that traders stepped in to buy the greenback after it fell the most on Tuesday against a basket of major currencies in more than a year.

The dollar slipped against the safe-haven yen, however, on risk aversion stemming from a drop in oil prices and modest losses in U.S. stocks.

“This ongoing sharp volatility in oil can be conducive to safe-haven plays, including the yen,” said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington.

The dollar was last up 0.28 percent against the Swiss franc at 0.92615 franc. The dollar was last down 0.26 percent against the Japanese yen at 117.275 yen.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was last up 0.81 percent at 94.353 after dropping nearly 1 percent Tuesday.

On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 stock index closed down 0.42 percent. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; additional reporting by Anirban Nag in London; Editing by Peter Galloway and Steve Orlofsky)