FOREX-Euro gains as Greece says close to debt deal

* Greece says closer than ever to a deal

* Merkel says strong euro makes reforms difficult

* U.S. data boosts rate-hike view (Updates to U.S. trading, changes byline, dateline; previous LONDON)

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, June 12 (Reuters) - The euro rebounded against the dollar on Friday as Greece said it is getting closer to a deal on its debt, which could stave off default for the cash-strapped country.

On Friday, a Greek government official said the country is ready to submit counter-proposals and is closer than ever to a deal with its creditors.

“The news gives hope that Greece can avert default and stay in the euro zone,” said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington. “The euro seems to be at its best when there is good news on Greece.”

Earlier in the session, the euro had been under pressure after German Chancellor Angela Merkel said a strong currency made it harder for the likes of Spain and Portugal to reap the benefits of economic reform.

The euro had fallen on Thursday on news the International Monetary Fund delegation had left negotiations between the EU and Greece in Brussels.

In late morning trading, the euro rallied from session lows to trade 0.1 percent higher on the day at $1.12717.

“The ongoing shift back and forth about Greece has kept the euro weak the last few days,” said Minh Trang, senior currency trader at Silicon Valley Bank in Santa Clara, California. “There should be a little more downside.”

Against the yen, the dollar was down slightly at 123.30 yen .

The dollar reacted little to fresh data on U.S. inflation and consumer sentiment, even though both reports were seen as positive for the greenback.

U.S. producer prices in May recorded their biggest increase in more than 2-1/2 years as the cost of gasoline and food rose, suggesting a downward drift in prices driven by falling oil prices was nearing an end.

U.S. consumer sentiment rose more than expected, a survey showed. The University of Michigan’s preliminary June reading on the overall index on consumer sentiment came in at 94.6, up from the final May reading of 90.7.

The data reinforced expectations the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates at least once this year, but the market’s focus has been more on Greece. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Patrick Graham in London; Editing by James Dalgleish)