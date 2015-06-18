FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FOREX-Euro jumps on report Greek bailout to be extended, later retreats
#Market News
June 18, 2015 / 5:45 PM / 2 years ago

FOREX-Euro jumps on report Greek bailout to be extended, later retreats

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Euro rises past $1.14 to month peak

* EU diplomats dismiss newspaper report (Adds euro gains)

NEW YORK, June 18 (Reuters) - The euro jumped on Thursday, rising to a one-month peak against the dollar on a German newspaper report that creditors would extend Greece’s existing aid program until year’s end, before fading after officials denied those reports.

The euro touched a session high of $1.1436 against the dollar, its best since May 18, before easing back. It last traded at $1.1377, up 0.36 percent for the day.

The euro was also up 0.10 percent against sterling .

A German newspaper Die Zeit report on Thursday about possible concessions made to Greece by its international creditors was dismissed by European Union diplomats, who told Reuters that such a proposal meant to avoid a looming Greek debt default “would definitely not fly.” (Reporting by Michael Connor in New York, editing by G Crosse)

