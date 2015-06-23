FOREX-Dollar aided by rising yields; Athens' wariness sinks euro

(Adds Brussels meeting, fresh comment)

* U.S. data boosts greenback; rising yields help too

* Greece’s new reform proposals welcomed, but no deal yet

* Worries around Greek parliament’s willingness to back deal

* Greek PM Tsipras to meet with heads of ECB, IMF, EC on Wednesday

By Daniel Bases

NEW YORK, June 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar rose on Tuesday, underpinned by prospects for interest rate increases and rising U.S. Treasury yields, while the euro fell on concerns that any debt deal agreed by Brussels and Athens will not get passed by the Greek Parliament.

A seven-year high in new U.S. single family home sales last month, combined with U.S. durable goods orders suggesting the manufacturing sector is at least stabilizing after a weak period, helped support the case for lifting benchmark U.S. interest rates.

Rising U.S. Treasury yields make dollar investments more attractive, and the case for lifting U.S. rates further was bolstered by Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell, who said the U.S. economy could be ready for two interest rate increases this year, in September and December.

“My general sense is that if people are looking past Greece, we can return to the (monetary policy) divergence theme ... and when you do that you look at fundamentals. Despite the weak durable goods number this morning, generally speaking I think people see the U.S. economy accelerating, leading to a Fed rate hike,” said Marc Chandler, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman in New York.

Greek lawmakers have reacted angrily to concessions Athens offered in the debt talks, undermining the optimism from Monday’s talks.

The aim of policymakers is to have an approved detailed cash-for-reforms proposal from Eurogroup finance ministers for final endorsement by euro zone leaders by Thursday morning. Athens needs money to pay the International Monetary Fund 1.6 billion euros ($1.8 billion) next week.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will meet European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, IMF head Christine Lagarde and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Wednesday. The meeting in Brussels would happen hours before the finance ministers’ meeting.

“The market was leaning toward a rally after a resolution. Why else would the euro be near up $1.14 or rally off of statements? Once it didn’t go up anymore, the overextended long euro positioning was exposed and we broke the supports at $1.1310, $1.1290 and then $1.1240. So, it seems more buy the rumor, sell the fact,” said Lane Newman, director of foreign exchange for ING Capital Markets in New York.

The euro fell to a two-week low of $1.11350, down nearly 2 percent, before recovering to $1.11740, off 1.47 percent on the EBS trading platform.

The euro fell to a two-week low of $1.11350, down nearly 2 percent, before recovering to $1.11740, off 1.47 percent on the EBS trading platform.

The dollar, at 0.93880 Swiss francs, marked a more than one-week high but slid to 0.93325 francs, still up 1.47 percent on the day.