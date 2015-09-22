FOREX-Dollar extends gains against euro on 2015 Fed rate hike bets

* Fed, ECB policy divergence weighs on euro

* Euro hits nearly two-week low against dollar

* Yen gains as risk appetite wanes

By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar hit a nearly two-week high against the euro on Tuesday on continued belief that the Federal Reserve would hike rates this year while the European Central Bank could ease further.

The euro hit $1.11370, its lowest against the greenback since Sept. 9, following Fed officials’ recent comments indicating that the U.S. central bank was still on track to raise interest rates this year for the first time since 2006.

Analysts said traders expect the ECB, meanwhile, to ease policy further.

“The market is expecting and waiting and hoping that the Fed hikes rates,” said Jason Leinwand, managing director at derivatives advisory firm Riverside Risk Advisors in New York.

Rate hikes are expected to boost the dollar by driving investment flows into the United States.

The dollar slipped against the Japanese yen, meanwhile, on concerns about global growth. Analysts said traders digested the Fed’s Sept. 17 policy statement and comments from Fed Chair Janet Yellen regarding worries about the global economy, which in turn helped the safe-haven yen gain while riskier emerging market currencies fell.

The U.S. dollar was last up 1.17 percent against the Mexican peso at 16.86 pesos, and was up 1.2 percent against the Brazilian real at 4.03 reals.

“There’s a lot of fear and there’s a lot of positioning based on that fear right now,” Leinwand said.

ECB President Mario Draghi will speak on Wednesday, while Fed Chair Yellen will speak on Thursday. Analysts said expectations that Draghi would hint at more stimulus kept the euro lower against the dollar.

“There are some concerns that he will elaborate on the dovish tone that came out of the last ECB meeting,” said Thierry Albert Wizman, global interest rates and currencies strategist at Macquarie Ltd in New York.

The euro was last down 0.43 percent against the dollar at $1.11420. The dollar was last down 0.5 percent against the yen at 119.970 yen. The dollar was last up 0.12 percent against the Swiss franc at 0.97290 franc.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was last up 0.36 percent at 96.224. That was just under a nearly two-week high of 96.259.

Analysts also cited weakness in stock markets as an indication of the low risk appetite that was fueling demand for the yen. The benchmark S&P 500 stock index was last down 1.37 percent. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; additional reporting by Jemima Kelly in London; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)