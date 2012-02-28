FOREX-Euro rises ahead of ECB move feeds risk appetite

* ECB cash move seen having 500 bln euro take-up * Higher demand for ECB cash likely to boost euro further * Irish referendum plan prompts investors to pause NEW YORK, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The euro gained against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday ahead of an injection of cheap cash from the European Central Bank, but the session was volatile as buyers paused on news Ireland will hold a referendum on Europe's new fiscal treaty. The announcement from Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny sets the stage for the first popular vote on the German-led plan for stricter budget discipline across the region.. But after digesting the news, risk appetite returned as investors focused on the ECB's Longer Term Refinancing Operation, an offer of cheap money aimed at providing funds for companies that have been starved of investment funds. Adding to risk tolerance, an industry group reported that U.S. consumer confidence scaled a one-year high in February on optimism about the labor market.. "One would think that (the LTRO) would be decisive for the market's mood for the next couple of days," said Nick Bennenbroek, head of currency strategy at Wells Fargo Bank. The euro rose 0.4 percent to $1.3457, with the session peak at $1.3468, near the three-month peak of $1.3486 set on Friday. Traders cited offers at $1.3480 and a reported option barrier at $1.3500, which would check gains. Immediate support was seen in the $1.3357-66 area around recent lows. Bennenbroek cautioned, however, that market reaction to the LTRO will not be simple. A Reuters poll showed banks will take up half a trillion euros of ECB funds, roughly the same as last time. This would be seen as buying more time for authorities to resolve the sovereign debt crisis. And the Irish news showed there are many hurdles to a sustained euro rally and European economic recovery. An Irish "vote against the euro zone fiscal pact would block Ireland from the euro zone bailout fund," said Christopher Vecchio, currency analyst at DailyFX in New York. "European leaders have warned that a 'No' vote would be a symbolic rejection of euro zone membership." Support for the European Union has cooled in Ireland over three years of economic contraction and budget cutbacks in exchange for aid to prop up its collapsing banking sector. U.S. data weighed on the euro early in the session. The euro briefly pared gains against the dollar after a report showed new orders for U.S. manufactured goods fell in January by the most in three years. A separate report showing U.S. single-family home prices dropped in December, sending a seasonally-adjusted index to its lowest level since 2003, also blunted the euro's advance. . YEN CHOPPY Despite the mixed signals from the U.S. data, the U.S. economy is showing signs of a more sustained recovery, pushing Treasuries yields higher. That had driven the dollar up against the Japanese yen, although momentum in that move was flagging. A record Japanese trade deficit, shrinking current account surplus and surprise policy easing by the Bank of Japan also weighed on the yen, putting it on course for its sharpest monthly drop in two years. Still, the dollar's fortunes changed at least temporarily on Tuesday. It was last down 0.1 percent at 80.46 yen, a day after hitting a nine-month high. It briefly fell as low as 79.99 yen, but managed to bounce back on dollar buying by Japanese investors unwinding currency hedges. "Any retracement that we see in the dollar will be a good opportunity to position for more yen weakness," said Stuart Frost, head of Absolute Returns and Currency at fund managers RWC Capital Partners in London. "We are positioning for the dollar to rise to 85 yen in the next three months." The euro climbed to 108.28 yen, 0.4 pct higher from late New York levels, but well off the four-month peak touched on Monday.