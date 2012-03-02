FOREX-Euro drops for 3rd day as Spain defies EU fiscal pact

* Euro slips against dollar as Spain adjusts deficit target

* Yen slides to 9-month low vs dollar

* Japanese deflation keeps BOJ focus on easing measures

By Julie Haviv

NEW YORK, March 2 (Reuters) - The euro dropped against the dollar for a third straight day on Friday and was on track for its worst week since mid-December after debt-burdened Spain challenged the European Union’s new fiscal pact.

Spain, Europe’s fourth-largest economy, set itself on Friday a softer 2012 deficit target than originally agreed to under the euro zone’s austerity drive. Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said Spain’s new 2012 target of 5.8 percent of gross domestic product was more realistic than the original goal of 4.4 percent but still fiscally demanding..

“The new higher, self-imposed Spanish debt limit calls into question the basis of the European rescue agreement with Greece and other nations,” said Joseph Trevisani, chief market strategist at Worldwide Markets in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

Spain’s decision came two days after the European Central Bank offered over a half a trillion euros to 800 banks.

The euro gained smartly ahead of Wednesday’s ECB auction, its second since December, but has since tumbled as people viewed the ECB’s action as tantamount to quantitative easing.

The ECB action contrasts with Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke’s testimony to Congress this week, which steered clear of mentioning a third round of bond buying.

The euro dropped to a low of $1.3185 and last traded at $1.3210, down 0.8 percent. The euro has had its worst week against the dollar since the middle of December.

George Davis, chief technical analyst at RBC Capital Markets in Toronto, said the euro-dollar trade formed a bearish key reversal on Wednesday, causing prices to take out support at $1.3284 on an intraday basis.

“A daily close below $1.3284 would likely commence a corrective phase that highlights $1.3028 as a downside target - especially with the daily studies also forming a bearish divergence from overbought levels.”

Resistance is at $1.3284 and $1.3485, Wednesday’s high, he said.

The euro zone will decide whether to increase its debt crisis firewall before the end of March after the ECB said its extraordinary support measures would not be repeated, putting the onus squarely back on governments.

Analysts said the ECB’s injection of cheap funds this week should ease bank funding strains and support the euro zone’s sovereign bond market, but investors were likely reluctant to buy the euro as long as worries over debt and growth cast a cloud over the region.

Banks grabbed 530 billion euros at the ECB’s offering of cheap 3-year funds on Wednesday as part of its long-term refinancing operation (LTRO).

Elsewhere in the euro zone periphery, Eurogroup President Jean-Claude Juncker said Greece, the epicenter of the crisis, has acted to secure a second bailout, but the money can only be paid out after a bond swap between Athens and private investors is concluded by March 9.

DOLLAR RISES VERSUS YEN

Meanwhile, the dollar climbed to 81.72 yen, according to Reuters data, its highest level since last May. The Bank of Japan is seen focused on monetary easing, a policy that could weaken the yen and alleviate the need for direct intervention in currency markets. Japan’s core consumer prices fell for the fourth consecutive month in January.

The Japan data “does confirm the decade-long battle with deflation is ongoing,” said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington. “It validates the forecasts for a continued decline in the yen.”

The dollar has gained 0.5 percent against the yen this week, its fourth straight week of gains.

RBC’s Davis said the dollar-yen trade is attempting to break above a potential double top at 81.47 and a daily close above that would reaffirm the recent uptrend and expose 82.21 and 82.73 as the next resistance targets.

Double tops and double bottoms are considered to be among the most powerful chart formations indicating a reversal in the in the direction of an overall trend.

Support is located at 80.84 and 80.02, with a close below 80.02 required in order to generate a corrective phase, Davis said.