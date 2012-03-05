FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FOREX-Euro off 2-wk low; growth-linked currencies struggle
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 5, 2012 / 3:00 PM / 6 years ago

FOREX-Euro off 2-wk low; growth-linked currencies struggle

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Greek debt swap uncertainty, soft euro zone PMI weigh on
    * euro
    * Riskier currencies fall with equities as China lowers
    * growth target
    * Speculators positioned for weaker yen


    By Julie Haviv	
    NEW YORK, March 5 (Reuters) - 	
    	
    The euro rebounded from a two-week low against the dollar
 on Monday, but remained susceptible to selling on
worries over Greece's progress on completing a debt
restructuring deal.	
    Fresh economic data raised expectations of a recession in
Europe and highlighted a growing gap with the U.S. economy, but
euro losses were checked by profit-taking in the dollar. 	
    Growth-linked currencies were hit after Asian powerhouse 	
China lowered its growth target, while euro zone surveys of 	
purchasing managers fell from initial estimates. 
 	
    The euro has fallen to $1.3158, its lowest since February
17, before recovering to trade at $1.3228, up 0.3 	
percent for the day. Bids for the euro were cited at $1.3150/55
and stops below $1.3130 with many nervous about Greece's bond
swap and uncertainty about the level of private participation.	
    The euro will likely remain below recent peaks of $1.3486.  	
    "European data this morning was negative for the euro, but 
a lot of investors are quite short the euro, so we are starting
to see some capitulation and selling on those positions," said
Charles St-Arnaud, fx strategist at Nomura Securities in New
York. 	
    "I would not read too much into the euro's bounce as there
are plenty of headwinds this week," he said.	
    "Volatility will pick up later in the week and people will
decide on positions following all the events."	
    This week features 10 global central bank meetings, which
include the European Central Bank and Bank of England. In the
U.S., Friday's non-farm payrolls report is a key monthly driver
of risk appetite.	
    Nervousness over whether Greece will complete a bond
exchange with private creditors by March 8, to secure a 130
billion euro ($172 billion) bailout deal and avoid a messy debt
default, should keep the euro under pressure this week.	
    China's Premier Wen Jiabao, speaking at the country's annual
parliamentary session, cut the nation's growth target to 7.5
percent for 2012 to give the giant economy room to slow down.
 	
    The Australian and New Zealand dollars 
were last trading 0.5 percent and 0.8 percent lower against the
dollar, respectively.	
      	
    The positive impact of the European Central 	
Bank's huge injection of three-year money last week (LTRO) has 	
also waned, giving investors more reasons to go short on the 	
euro.  	
   "The sugar rush from the ECB's LTRO has faded and the PMI 	
surveys underline the structural problems the euro zone faces," 	
said Jeremy Stretch, head of currency strategy at CIBC World 	
Markets, who added he would look to short the euro against the 	
dollar and the yen.	
   General elections in Greece and France in the next few 	
months as well as the risk of a recession and prospects of 	
further rate cuts by the European Central Bank are also 	
combining to keep investors wary of the euro.  	
   "Having topped up at around $1.35, the euro is likely to 	
drift lower with the new range likely to be at $1.25-1.30," said	
Steve Barrow, head of G10 currency research at Standard Bank.   
  	
   	
    YEN SELL-OFF STALLS  	
    The dollar slipped away from a nine-month high against the
yen having risen more than 7 percent in about a month. 	
    Latest positioning data from the Commodity Futures Trading 	
Commission showed that the sharp yen sell-off coincided with a 	
reversal in speculative positioning that has flipped to net 	
short positions.  	
    Analysts said with speculators now positioned for a weaker 	
yen, more losses were likely to be small, especially given U.S. 	
interest rates would not rise in a hurry. Dollar/yen has a tight	
relationship with the two-year spreads between the U.S. 	
Treasuries and Japanese government bond yields.  	
    The dollar fell 0.4 percent versus the yen to 81.44 yen 	
, retreating from a high of 81.873 yen on Friday. 	
    The next major hurdle for the dollar is seen at the 100-week	
moving average around 82.10 yen.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.