#Market News
March 6, 2012 / 4:20 PM / 6 years ago

Dollar extends losses vs yen, down 1 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - The dollar extended losses against the yen on Tuesday as global economic growth concerns pushed investors to embrace the low risk, yet low-yielding, Japanese currency.

The dollar hit a global session low of 80.59 and last traded at 80.72, down 1 percent on the day, according to Reuters data.

The yen has retreated after coming close a second time to break above a nine-month high of 81.86 yen. The dollar has gained nearly 4.3 percent against the yen since the Bank of Japan in mid-February eased monetary policy.

