FOREX-Euro rebounds from 3-week low, Greek unease remains

* Report that Fed considering sterilized bond buy hits dollar * Investors anxious before Thursday Greek bond swap deadline * U.S. private employers add 216,000 jobs in February By Daniel Bases NEW YORK, March 7 (Reuters) - The dollar fell broadly on Wednesday after a report cited U.S. Federal Reserve officials saying they are considering a new bond-buying program to support the fragile U.S. economic recovery, a move that would undermine the currency's value. The euro rebounded off a three-week low against the greenback. But its gains were kept in check by the unresolved Greek debt swap deal that still requires bond holders to agree to terms locking in a nominal 53.5 percent loss on their investment. According to the Wall Street Journal, Fed officials are considering buying bonds while simultaneously borrowing the money it used to buy those bonds for short periods of time at low interest rates in order to limit inflation pressures. "That is something the market completely thought was an impossibility, which is a third round of quantitative easing before the end of the election cycle, even if it is in sterilized form," said Boris Schlossberg, director of FX research at GFT in Jersey City, New Jersey. "It is very positive for equities, but negative for the dollar," he said. The dollar fell 0.18 against a basket of currencies. The euro rose 0.27 percent to $1.3151, just off its high for the day of $1.3164, according to Reuters data. Earlier, speculators bought back the euro in a short-covering operation that was extended by the report on the Fed. Private creditors have until Thursday to decide whether they will agree to swap their Greek government bonds for lower-value securities, a deal that would shave nearly a third off Greece's 350-billion-euro debt load and avoid a messy default. Greek officials said most bond holders were on board, but investors played it safe and initially pushed the euro as low as $1.3095, its worst showing since mid-February. BNY Mellon currency strategist Michael Woolfolk said that "even a successful outcome won't alleviate market concern," adding: "We still have to get past the general election next month and a decision will have to be made about whether Greece stays in the euro zone. That's still an open question." Investors face the risk of the Greek deal falling apart while also navigating a European Central Bank meeting on Thursday and Friday's U.S. employment report. "One reason the dollar has actually done well until today was because the ECB has been continuously expanding its balance sheet and the Fed has been containing its own. If there are no more LTROs, that might boost the euro. If not, we could see the euro tumble again," said Schlossberg, referring to the cheap money lent by the ECB known as Long-term Refinancing Operations. "It really depends on what (ECB Governor Mario) Draghi says tomorrow," he added. In other trading, the dollar rose 0.40 percent to 81.17 yen , off a one-week low, but it fell 0.25 percent to 0.9165 Swiss francs and 0.32 percent against the Canadian dollar to C$0.9977. Sterling rose 0.11 percent to $1.5736. U.S. DATA LOOKING UP Even if the Greek deal goes through, the euro might still retreat to $1.30 by the end of March, said Carl Hammer, chief currency strategist at SEB in Stockholm. A week ago, the euro neared $1.35, its highest level this year. However, doubts about the Greek bond swap and concern about growth in Asia have prompted investors over the last week to cut risky trades and take refuge in the U.S. dollar. Recent U.S. economic data has also burnished the dollar's appeal, including Wednesday's report showing private employers hired 216,000 workers last month. "I think it's something that should continue to support the dollar as it contrasts a lot with the disappointment coming from data overseas, whether from the euro zone or Asia," said Omer Esiner, chief analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington, DC. The dollar has gained about 1.4 percent against six major currencies so far in March. While the U.S. economy appears to be picking up steam, momentum seems to be slowing in Asia. This week, China cut its annual growth forecast to 7.5 percent, an eight-year low, raising concern that the days of super-charged, double-digit growth was ending. That hurt currencies from countries such as Australia, one of China's main sources of raw materials, and others whose economies are dependent on strong Chinese growth. The Australian dollar was up 0.35 percent at $1.0583 but remained well off its 2012 high of $1.0857 hit last week. "Global risk appetite and stretched speculative positioning should keep Aussie a sell on rallies to a $1.06 handle," said Sean Callow, currency strategist at Westpac. He expects the Aussie to drop to $1.03-1.04 over the coming weeks.