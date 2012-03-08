FOREX-Euro gains on optimism Greek debt swap near

* ECB Draghi sees stabilization in economy

* Hopes of a smooth Greek debt swap helps euro

* But uncertainty over deal specifics remains before deadline

* ECB on hold as expected, Fed eyes new bond-buying approach

By Julie Haviv

NEW YORK, March 8 (Reuters) - The euro rose on Thursday as optimism grew that Greece would complete a crucial bond swap by a deadline later in the day, but comments made by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi kept the gains contained.

Draghi said he saw a positive impact from the bank’s pumping a trillion euros into the banking system. Also, ECB staff forecast the economy could shrink by 0.5 percent this year and at best grow by a meager 0.3 percent, a slight downgrade of its previous estimate.

Draghi’s comments were viewed by some as downplaying another cheap money operation and that February’s injection for the euro zone economy would not be repeated any time soon.

“On balance, his comments seem to downplay the risks stemming from the bloc’s debt crisis and to largely overlook what many market participants see as a looming recession in Europe,” said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.

“His comments also seem to imply a lower risk of additional ECB policy easing in the months ahead, a scenario that could add to its near-term support.”

Nevertheless, the primary driver of the euro was optimism about Greece’s debt swap deal.

The euro last traded at $1.3234, up 0.7 percent on the day. Stop-loss buy orders were triggered on the break of $1.3200 and $1.3250, traders said.

A Greek official said the pace of responses to the bond offer was good, and the percentage of bondholders accepting a deal was high, easing concerns about a chaotic default.

“By Greece avoiding a disorderly default it will remove a key risk hanging over the markets over the next few weeks,” said Dan Dorrow, director of research at Faros Trading in Stamford, Connecticut.

“There are really no other immediate risks on the horizon and no real trigger points, so this removes the last big hurdle.”

Stops are located at $1.3266 and is a key level of resistance.

Barclays Capital fx strategist Raghav Subbarao said indications were that private sector participation in the deal would not be enough to avert a credit event that might trigger Greek credit default insurance payments.

“The net exposure for CDS may be manageable, but this will weigh on the euro in the short term,” he said, expecting it to maintain a downward trend and drop to $1.26 in the next six months.

YEN UNDER PRESSURE

The euro rallied versus the yen and last traded at 107.70 , up 1 percent, as gains in equity markets encouraged selling of the low-yielding Japanese currency.

The dollar strengthened 0.4 percent to 81.38 yen. The yen was also knocked after Japanese current account deficit data showed the first current account deficit for the country in three years. Traders reported offers at around a recent 9-month dollar high of 81.87.

The currency is stuck in the band of 81.87-80.50, formed by this year’s high and the 23.6 percent retracement of its February rise.

A solid U.S. payrolls report for February, due Friday, could buoy risk appetite and lift the euro.