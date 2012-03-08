FOREX-Euro gains vs dollar, yen on optimism about Greek debt swap

* Hopes of a smooth Greek debt swap help euro

* Greece government official says debt swap so far exceeds 75 pct

* ECB Draghi sees stabilization in economy

* Yen drops on current account deficit data

By Julie Haviv

NEW YORK, March 8 (Reuters) - The euro rallied against the dollar and yen on Thursday as hopes rose that Greece will receive enough participation in a bond-swap deal to let it avoid a disorderly default on its debt.

More than 75 percent of bondholders with eligible Greek debt have signed up for a bond exchange to ease the country’s debt burden, a senior Greek government official said.

Greece had set 75 percent as the minimum level of participation to go through with the deal, and the news suggested it was moving closer to the 90 percent rate it has been aiming for.

Greece’s bond swap is going well, the country’s finance minister told a cabinet meeting on Thursday ahead of a 2000 GMT deadline, one cabinet member told reporters.

“Any holdups in the deal or a messy legal battle would risk Athens not getting its 130-billion-euro bailout in time to meet its upcoming bond payments on March 20,” said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.

“The uncertainty has hurt the euro this week and, even in the event of a favorable outcome today, should continue to limit the euro’s upside going forward.”

The euro hit a session high of $1.3278 and last traded at $1.3264, up 0.9 percent on the data, according to Reuters data.

Credit Suisse said looking beyond the immediate reaction to Greece’s private-sector involvement, the euro remains moderately vulnerable, if only because rate differentials keep moving in the dollar’s favor after the European Central Bank’s Longer Term Refinancing Operation, known as LTRO.

The LTRO allayed market concerns about bank funding, but some are viewing it as tantamount to quantitative easing.

“By Greece avoiding a disorderly default, it will remove a key risk hanging over the markets over the next few weeks,” said Dan Dorrow, director of research at Faros Trading in Stamford, Connecticut.

“There are really no other immediate risks on the horizon and no real trigger points, so this removes the last big hurdle.”

Stops are located at $1.3266, a key level of resistance.

Meanwhile, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said he saw a positive impact from the bank’s pumping a trillion euros into the banking system.

ECB staff forecast the economy could shrink by 0.5 percent this year and at best grow by a meager 0.3 percent, a slight downgrade of its previous estimate.

Draghi’s comments were viewed by some as downplaying another cheap money operation and that February’s injection for the euro zone’s economy would not be repeated any time soon.

Barclays Capital foreign-exchange strategist Raghav Subbarao said indications were that private-sector participation in the deal would not be enough to avert a credit event that might trigger Greek credit-default insurance payments.

“The net exposure for CDS may be manageable, but this will weigh on the euro in the short term,” he said, expecting it to maintain a downward trend and drop to $1.26 in the next six months.

YEN UNDER PRESSURE

The euro rallied versus the yen and last traded at 108.12 , up 1.4 percent.

The dollar strengthened 0.5 percent to 81.52 yen. The yen was knocked lower after Japanese current account deficit data showed the first current account deficit for the country in three years. Traders reported offers at around a recent nine-month dollar high of 81.87.

The currency is stuck in the band of 81.87-80.50, formed by this year’s high and the 23.6 percent retracement of its February rise.

A solid U.S. payrolls report for February, due Friday, could buoy risk appetite and lift the euro.