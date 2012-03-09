FOREX-Dollar jumps on jobs data, near 11-mth high vs yen

* U.S. payrolls data shows broadening economic recovery * Euro weakens as economy overshadows Greek debt deal * Dollar on track for 5th straight week of gains vs yen * Euro zone debt worries remain, seen weighing on euro By Julie Haviv NEW YORK, March 9 (Reuters) - The dollar rallied across the board on Friday and notched a near 11-month high against the yen after strong U.S. jobs growth underscored the upswing in the U.S. economy while other countries around the world struggle. Against the yen, the dollar was on track for a fifth straight week of gains, the longest such streak in almost five years. Japan's recent monetary easing and expectations of additional easing next week contrast starkly with the outlook of a diminishing need by the U.S. Federal Reserve to undertake further monetary stimulus following a recent string of data signaling the recovery is gaining traction. The data showing that U.S. employers added 227,000 jobs in February, marking the third month in a row that payrolls grew by more than 200,000, also accelerated losses for the euro. Concerns about heavily indebted euro zone states and a weak growth outlook outweighed relief that Greece completed a bond swap with creditors. "The dollar is doing well across the board and surprisingly well against some of the commodity-based currencies. What we're seeing with the euro is a reflection of the euro zone's monetary stance and economic outlook," said Nick Bennenbroek, head of currency strategy at Wells Fargo in New York. "We're getting steady improvement in the U.S. while the European economic situation remains challenging." Growth has been slowing in China, and the European Central Bank on Thursday lowered its growth forecast for the 17-nation euro zone. The ECB staff forecast the economy could shrink by 0.5 percent this year and, at best, eke out growth of 0.3 percent. "Our view remains that ECB easing will continue to weigh on European front-end rates and this puts us firmly in the bearish EUR/USD camp, looking for the pair to trade back to $1.29 over the next few months," Credit Suisse said. The dollar rose to 82.51 yen, its highest level since April 27, 2011. It last traded at 82.42, up 1 percent, according to Reuters data. The euro fell to a three-week low of $1.3095. It last traded at $1.3104, down 1.3 percent. Concerns related to Greece, however, have not disappeared from currency market radar screens. "The problems for Greece are still there and in the short term the euro could suffer from this," said Asmara Jamaleh, currency strategist at Intesa Sanpaolo in Milan. "On a one-month horizon you could see the euro below $1.30." Greece won 85.8 percent acceptance from private creditors for a bond swap deal that will ease its massive public debt and clear the way for a new international bailout. Other debt-laden European countries are still seen posing worries. "We think Portugal is largely ring-fenced, but Spain could be a bigger problem," said Geoffrey Yu, currency strategist at UBS, who targeted a move toward $1.25 in the euro in three months' time, based mainly on a relative growth view. Representatives of the European Commission have been in Spain to evaluate its 2011 budget deficit, which came in much higher than expected, while the country has defied the European Union and softened this year's budget deficit target. Markets were also awaiting a decision by the International Swaps and Derivatives Association on whether the Greek debt swap qualified as a "credit event" that would trigger the payout of credit default swaps contracts worth just over $3 billion. "The base case assumes that this CDS event is well telegraphed and will not trigger stress in the market, although there may be some doubts as to whether those that wrote the protection can pay," said ING in a note. "We think uncertainty around the CDS event requires a small risk premium in the euro." In a statement following closure of the debt swap offer late Thursday, the Greek Finance Ministry said 172 billion euros in total had been tendered for the deal, which will force investors to take losses of as much as 74 percent on their holdings. It told international partners it intends to use clauses that will force any holders of the outstanding 177 billion euros of bonds regulated under Greek law to accept the deal.