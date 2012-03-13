FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
March 13, 2012 / 6:36 PM / 6 years ago

Dollar extends gains vs euro, yen after Fed statement

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar extended gains against the euro and hit an 11-month high against the yen on Tuesday after the Federal Reserve acknowledged recent signs of strength in the economy.

The euro fell below $1.31 after the announcement to last trade at $1.3078, down 0.5 percent on the day. It was trading at $1.3110 prior to the Fed’s statement, according to Reuters data.

Against the yen, the dollar rose to 82.98, up 0.8 percent on the day and its highest since April 2011. It had been trading at 82.70 prior to the Fed, according to Reuters data.

The Fed also said recent financial market strains have eased, offering few clues on the chances for further monetary easing.

“The euro fell on the news the Fed thinks global markets (strains) have eased but they still pose some risk,” said Greg Michalowski, chief currency analyst at FXDD in New York.

“The only thing that seems different is they recognize employment is getting better but still has room to improve and inflation may be a little higher because of crude oil and gasoline price increases in the short term, but longer term inflation is to remain stable,” he said.

