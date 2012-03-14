FOREX-Fed outlook continues to burnish dollar vs euro, yen

* Dollar strengthens broadly on seemingly less dovish Fed * Investors contrast Fed with BoJ NEW YORK, March 14 (Reuters) - The dollar reached an 11-month high against the yen and a one-month high against the euro on Wednesday in a continued afterglow after the Federal Reserve on Tuesday upgraded its economic outlook amid a string of U.S. data indicating a sustainable recovery. A rise in the yield on U.S. two-year Treasury to around a 7-1/2-month high was making the dollar more attractive as a buy-and-hold asset instead of as a currency to fund investments in higher-yielding assets elsewhere. A 1.1 percent rise in U.S. retail sales in February reported on Tuesday added to signs of a pickup in the world's largest economy and followed an encouraging monthly jobs report last week, the third in a row. Acknowledging the trend, the Fed's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee on Tuesday slightly upgraded its outlook, saying it expects "moderate" growth over coming quarters and a gradual decline in the unemployment rate, although it said the jobless rate remained elevated. The dollar was also boosted against the yen on recent monetary easing steps by the Bank of Japan and Japan's record trading deficit, powered by demand for fossil fuels. The dollar has gained around 9 percent against the yen since the beginning of February. The dollar's "bullish movement has re-accelerated following the most recent FOMC and BoJ meetings, where the latter is expected to continue to loosen monetary policy as the former remains on hold for the time being," said Eric Theoret, currency strategist at Scotia Capital in Toronto. The dollar rose as high as 83.76 yen, its highest since mid-April last year. Traders said Japanese exporters were reluctant to sell the dollar and anticipated further strength. The dollar has advanced 8.8 percent against the yen in 2012 to date, and analysts are raising their forecasts. The dollar was last at 83.73 yen, up 1.1 percent. "We have revised our dollar/yen forecast up to 90 in six months and think it will stay there until 12 months from now," said Raghav Subbarao, currency strategist at Barclays Capital in London. Barclays' previous forecasts were for dollar/yen to be at 82 yen in six months and 84 yen in a year. EURO STRUGGLES The euro struggled against the dollar, falling to a one-month low of $1.3011 after triggering stop-loss orders below support at $1.3054, around the 50 percent retracement of a Jan. 16-Feb. 24 rally. It was last at $1.3014, down 0.5 percent for the day. Further support for the euro loomed at the next major trough on daily charts at the Feb. 16 low of $1.2973. Further boosting sentiment, the Fed on Tuesday said most of the largest U.S. banks passed its stress tests, bolstering strong gains on most stock exchanges. The Fed said that 15 of the 19 banks it tested would have enough capital to protect against losses, even if they suffered a financial shock that would see unemployment hit 13 percent and housing prices drop 21 percent. Jens Nordvig, global head of FX strategy at Nomura, said the European Central Bank's long-term cash injections into European banks via cheap loans has also changed the euro/dollar trading dynamics. "In a way, the euro is the new dollar, with potential to become the favorite funding currency in global capital markets," he said. The euro zone common currency strengthened against the Swiss franc, however, rising to a peak of 1.2146 francs, its highest since Jan. 10, ahead of a Swiss National Bank rate decision on Thursday. Although economists polled by Reuters expect the SNB to stick to its euro/Swiss floor at 1.20 francs and keep interest rates at zero, there have been calls for the bank to raise the floor. The euro was last at 1.2126 francs. The Australian dollar also dropped against its U.S. counterpart, touching a seven-week low of US$1.0427. It was last at US$1.0433, down 1.1 percent.